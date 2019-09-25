Women's Premiership: Linfield secure fourth straight title with 10-0 Derry win

Linfield needed to win by seven goals to clinch a fourth successive Women's Irish Premiership title

Linfield hammered Derry City 10-0 to win a fourth straight Women's Premiership title as they pipped Sion Swifts on goal difference.

Needing to win by seven clear goals to retain the title, the Blues were spurred by five goals from star forward Kirsty McGuinness.

Rebecca Bassett also notched a hat-trick for the Blues as Rebecca McKenna and Chloe McCarron hit the other goals.

Linfield led 3-0 at half-time and the seventh goal came from McCarron on 73.

The Blues' victory came four days after they lost 1-0 to Glentoran in the Irish Cup final.

Linfield become the first club to clinch four successive Women's Premiership titles with Glentoran and Lisburn Distillery Predators having secured three-in-a-rows previously.

More to follow.