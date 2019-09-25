Steven Gerrard says Rangers found 'different way to win' at Livingston

Rangers are through to their fourth consecutive League Cup semi-final after a bruising tie

Rangers "found a different way to win", said Steven Gerrard, after his side beat Livingston to set up a Scottish League Cup semi-final with Hearts.

Glen Kamara's fifth-minute strike proved enough to separate the sides in a nervy, hard-fought encounter.

Gerrard's team had to scrap for their win, but the manager believes that shows how far they have come.

"It wasn't pretty, but we have shown this season all kinds of different sides of us," he told Rangers TV.

"I thought we still had the best chances and we had some opportunities on the break where, if we found that final pass, we could maybe have scored a goal to give us some breathing space.

"But in the main, I am delighted. We came here with a plan to get into the semi-finals, and sometimes it doesn't really matter how you do it - it is about getting over the line."

Last term, Rangers dropped Scottish Premiership points against robust teams such as Livingston and Kilmarnock, and were knocked out of both the Scottish and the League Cup by Aberdeen.

Livingston had a several chances to draw level and, when asked if his side would have lost the game last season, Gerrard said: "Possibly, but I think that is for other people to decide and have an opinion on.

"My job is to prepare the team for all kinds of different challenges, and Livingston are a big, physical team. Teams with a soft-centre would fold and wouldn't stand up to it.

"It is about sticking together when it gets tough, and I thought we did that. I am really pleased with the boys."

Gerrard also allayed concerns over Joe Aribo after the midfielder was forced off following an aerial challenge with Livingston's Rickie Lamie.

"I think he is okay," he said. "He has a nasty gash on his head, which was stitched up. He was on the end of a bad one there, but Joe is a tough lad and I am sure he will get on with it."