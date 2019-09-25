French Ligue 1
PSG0Reims1

Paris Saint Germain v Reims

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 36Mbe Soh
  • 22Diallo
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 8Paredes
  • 14Bernat
  • 19Sarabia
  • 17Choupo-MotingSubstituted forDi Maríaat 42'minutes
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 5Marquinhos
  • 11Di María
  • 12Meunier
  • 16Rico
  • 33Muinga
  • 35Kouassi
  • 38Aouchiche

Reims

  • 1Rajkovic
  • 32Foket
  • 6Disasi
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 3Konan
  • 24Cafaro
  • 7Chavalerin
  • 15Munetsi
  • 13Kamara
  • 33Mbuku
  • 9DonisBooked at 40mins

Substitutes

  • 4Romao
  • 8Kutesa
  • 11Dia
  • 16Lemaitre
  • 18Oudin
  • 25Doumbia
  • 29Maresic
Referee:
François Letexier

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamReims
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home4
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home3
Away8

Live Text

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Ángel Di María replaces Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting because of an injury.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).

Booking

Anastasios Donis (Reims) is shown the yellow card.

Juan Bernat (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Anastasios Donis (Reims).

Foul by Neymar (Paris Saint Germain).

Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Axel Disasi (Reims) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Reims 1. Hassane Kamara (Reims) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marshall Munetsi with a cross.

Attempt missed. Anastasios Donis (Reims) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Thomas Foket.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Xavier Chavalerin (Reims).

Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Anastasios Donis (Reims).

Foul by Layvin Kurzawa (Paris Saint Germain).

Thomas Foket (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Mathieu Cafaro (Reims) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Xavier Chavalerin.

Attempt missed. Hassane Kamara (Reims) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Thomas Foket.

Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathanael Mbuku (Reims).

Attempt blocked. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Neymar.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Mathieu Cafaro (Reims).

Attempt missed. Thomas Foket (Reims) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Anastasios Donis.

Foul by Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain).

Nathanael Mbuku (Reims) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Thomas Foket.

Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nathanael Mbuku (Reims).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marshall Munetsi (Reims).

Corner, Reims. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th September 2019

  • PSGParis Saint Germain0ReimsReims1
  • AmiensAmiens1BordeauxBordeaux3
  • BrestBrest2LyonLyon2
  • LilleLille2StrasbourgStrasbourg0
  • MontpellierMontpellier1NîmesNîmes0
  • NantesNantes1RennesRennes0
  • Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0MetzMetz1
  • ToulouseToulouse0AngersAngers2

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG7502123915
2Angers75021510515
3Lille7412106413
4Nantes741275213
5Bordeaux7331128412
6Marseille733187112
7Nice74031111012
8Reims732252311
9Rennes732275211
10Montpellier732265111
11Lyon723214779
12Nîmes722378-18
13Brest715179-28
14Toulouse7223610-48
15Amiens7214812-47
16Metz7214610-47
17Strasbourg713359-46
18Monaco71331015-56
19Saint-Étienne7124613-75
20Dijon702529-72
View full French Ligue 1 table

