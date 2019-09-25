Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).
Real Madrid v Osasuna
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Areola
- 19Odriozola
- 3MilitãoBooked at 10mins
- 4Ramos
- 6Nacho
- 15Valverde
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 25Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 7E Hazard
- 9Benzema
- 13Courtois
- 16Rodríguez
- 27Silva de Goes
Osasuna
- 13Martínez
- 16Castellano CastroBooked at 41mins
- 3Rodríguez Navas
- 12Roncaglia
- 30Estupiñán
- 17Ibáñez
- 27Moncayola
- 8Mérida Pérez
- 14García
- 7Cardona
- 11Thomas Llamas
Substitutes
- 1Herrera
- 2Vidal Miralles
- 9Ávila
- 10Torres
- 18Villar
- 23Hernández
- 28Perea
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 57,520
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.
Booking
Lillo (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lillo (Osasuna).
Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).
Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).
Brandon (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).
Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Navas (Osasuna).
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic.
Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Eder Militão.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Cardona.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lillo.
Booking
Eder Militão (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).
Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marc Cardona (Osasuna).
Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Robert Ibáñez is caught offside.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.