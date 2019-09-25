Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid1Osasuna0

Real Madrid v Osasuna

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 1Areola
  • 19Odriozola
  • 3MilitãoBooked at 10mins
  • 4Ramos
  • 6Nacho
  • 15Valverde
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 25Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 7E Hazard
  • 9Benzema
  • 13Courtois
  • 16Rodríguez
  • 27Silva de Goes

Osasuna

  • 13Martínez
  • 16Castellano CastroBooked at 41mins
  • 3Rodríguez Navas
  • 12Roncaglia
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 17Ibáñez
  • 27Moncayola
  • 8Mérida Pérez
  • 14García
  • 7Cardona
  • 11Thomas Llamas

Substitutes

  • 1Herrera
  • 2Vidal Miralles
  • 9Ávila
  • 10Torres
  • 18Villar
  • 23Hernández
  • 28Perea
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
57,520

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamOsasuna
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid).

Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Raúl Navas.

Booking

Lillo (Osasuna) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lillo (Osasuna).

Attempt missed. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Osasuna 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Toni Kroos.

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jon Moncayola (Osasuna).

Foul by Álvaro Odriozola (Real Madrid).

Brandon (Osasuna) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Lucas Vázquez (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rubén García (Osasuna).

Attempt blocked. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Raúl Navas (Osasuna).

Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).

Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Nacho (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Robert Ibáñez (Osasuna).

Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Eder Militão.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marc Cardona.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Lillo.

Booking

Eder Militão (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Eder Militão (Real Madrid).

Rubén García (Osasuna) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marc Cardona (Osasuna).

Offside, Osasuna. Jon Moncayola tries a through ball, but Robert Ibáñez is caught offside.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 25th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid6420116514
2Atl Madrid641174313
3Ath Bilbao633072512
4Granada6321126611
5Barcelona63121410410
6Real Sociedad531174310
7Sevilla531152310
8Villarreal6222131038
9Real Betis6222910-18
10Getafe614110917
11Osasuna61414407
12Levante621378-17
13Valencia6132911-26
14Real Valladolid613258-36
15Alavés512224-25
16Celta Vigo512236-35
17Mallorca6114410-64
18Espanyol511339-64
19Eibar502347-32
20Leganés602439-62
View full Spanish La Liga table

