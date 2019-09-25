James Morton: Bristol City's on-loan Forest Green midfielder signs new deal

James Morton was sent off in Forest Green's draw at Carlisle on 17 September

Bristol City midfielder James Morton has signed a new four-year deal, with the option of a further year.

The 20-year-old is on a season-long loan at League Two side Forest Green, where he has played nine times so far.

Morton spent 2018-19 on loan at Bath City, helping them reach the National League South play-offs.

"He is a very talented young player who has so much potential and I know he is very highly thought of," said City chief executive officer Mark Ashton.