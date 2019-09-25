Scottish League Cup: Holders Celtic to face Kilmarnock or Hibs

Holders Celtic will face Kilmarnock or Hibernian in November's Scottish League Cup semi-finals, while Rangers will play Hearts or Aberdeen in the other last-four tie.

Neil Lennon's side, who have won the competition in each of the last three seasons, swept aside Championship visitors Partick Thistle.

Rangers reached the last four by beating Livingston 1-0.

The ties will be played on the weekend of 2/3 November.

