Thursday's gossip column: Eriksen, Pochettino, Mandzukic, Kane, Ibrahimovic, Haaland

Real Madrid want Tottenham's Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, to sign a pre-contract in January - and will then move for Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Mirror)

Tottenham fear Eriksen will reject attempts to sell him in January, meaning he can leave on a free transfer next summer. (Mail)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic turned down a £7m-a-year offer to play in Qatar so the 33-year-old Croatian has the chance to join Manchester United in January. (Mail)

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is prepared to put a £250m valuation on Harry Kane, 26, in a bid to keep the England striker at the end of what could be another season without a trophy for Spurs. (Telegraph)

Boca Juniors are to make a firm offer to sign Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 37, from LA Galaxy. (AS)

RB Salzburg's Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, has hinted at making a Premier League move after scoring a hat-trick on his Champions League debut. (Mail)

Liverpool 'back on our perch' Why chief executive Peter Moore feels the Reds have regained their old status in English football

The former club manager of Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne, 28, tells him he should leave for Paris St-Germain if he wants to win the Champions League. (Het Nieuwsblad via Sun)

Barcelona legend Xavi, currently coaching in Qatar, sees Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling, 24, as the perfect signing if he one day takes charge at the Nou Camp. (Mail)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has held talks with the Glazers about making 'cultural' changes at the club. (Express)

Barcelona want to make sure 16-year-old forward Ansu Fati doesn't travel to the Under-17 World Cup so he can play against rivals Real Madrid on 26 October. (Marca)

Manchester United had to find Rochdale's Peter Thomas his own changing area as the midfielder, who was an unused substitute for Wednesday's Carabao Cup tie, is only 15. (Sun)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's decision not to make midfielder Paul Pogba the Manchester United captain had nothing to do with the Frenchman's transfer links - it was because Axel Tuanzebe grew up in Rochdale. (Mirror)