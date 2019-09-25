Hearts: Aaron Hickey offered new deal amid interest

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Hickey wins the derby for Hearts

Hearts have offered 17-year-old left-back Aaron Hickey a new contract in the midst of interest from other clubs, manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

The teenager made his debut at the end of last season, and started the Scottish Cup final defeat by Celtic.

Hickey further enhanced his reputation by scoring the winner in Sunday's Edinburgh derby win at Hibernian, and Levein says he is eager to keep him.

"We're going back and forward with his father. It's in the pipeline," he said.

"What he's been offered here is the chance to play first-team football at a really high level at such a young age.

"I don't think it's in his interest at all to be looking to do anything else until he's played 100 games or something."

Levein has previously confirmed that Hickey's name came up in discussions with Manchester City, and the Hearts manager says he is not surprised by the interest in him.

"He's done ever so well for a young kid," the Hearts boss said. "I know there are teams watching him, like there would be for any young kid who comes on the radar and does the things that he's done at 17.

"He's very down to earth and very grounded - a credit to his parents - he's just a nice kid. But when he's on the field he's hard-working, he's determined - he's got good attributes."