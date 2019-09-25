Motherwell: Charles Dunne out for up to four months after surgery

Charles Dunne has made seven appearances this season

Motherwell defender Charles Dunne will miss up to four months after he had surgery on a groin injury.

The centre-back suffered the injury during the international break at the start of September, and was initially expected to be out for a few weeks.

However, a scan indicated that an operation was required and the Englishman had the procedure this week.

"Losing Charles again for a prolonged period of time is a blow," said Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson.

"He has shown how influential a figure he is for us in the centre of defence and in the dressing room."