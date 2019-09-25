Match ends, Roma 0, Atalanta 2.
Roma 0-2 Atalanta: Chris Smalling makes his debut as Roma's unbeaten run ends
On-loan Manchester United defender Chris Smalling made his Roma debut but was unable to prevent the Italian side from slipping to defeat as they lost 2-0 at home to Atalanta.
Roma were unbeaten in their five games prior to this fixture but fell behind to Duvan Zapata's fierce drive.
Marten de Roon then made the win safe when he headed home in the 90th minute.
Despite the defeat Smalling was one of Roma's better players, making a couple of important tackles.
The win at the Stadio Olimpico moved Atalanta into third place in Serie A, three points behind leaders and defending champions Juventus.
Line-ups
Roma
- 13López
- 37SpinazzolaSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 56'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 6Smalling
- 20FazioSubstituted forN Kalinicat 76'minutes
- 11Kolarov
- 4Cristante
- 21Veretout
- 24Florenzi
- 7Pellegrini
- 22ZanioloBooked at 40minsSubstituted forMkhitaryanat 65'minutes
- 9Dzeko
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 18Santon
- 19N Kalinic
- 27Pastore
- 42Diawara
- 48Antonucci
- 63Cerantola Fuzato
- 77Mkhitaryan
- 83Mirante
- 99Kluivert
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 4KjaerBooked at 25mins
- 6Palomino
- 33Hateboer
- 11Freuler
- 15de Roon
- 21Castagne
- 18MalinovskiySubstituted forGosensat 79'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forPasalicat 88'minutes
- 72IlicicSubstituted forZapataat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Masiello
- 8Gosens
- 13Arana Lopes
- 19Djimsiti
- 31Rossi
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 57Sportiello
- 88Pasalic
- 91Zapata
- 99Barrow
- Referee:
- Massimiliano Irrati
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away18
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Roma 0, Atalanta 2.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Juan Jesus (Roma).
Attempt missed. Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Pellegrini.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 0, Atalanta 2. Marten de Roon (Atalanta) header from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mario Pasalic following a set piece situation.
Attempt missed. Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Remo Freuler with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Juan Jesus (Roma) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Juan Jesus (Roma).
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Offside, Roma. Chris Smalling tries a through ball, but Nikola Kalinic is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Attempt missed. Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Remo Freuler (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Bryan Cristante (Roma).
Attempt blocked. Bryan Cristante (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Aleksandar Kolarov.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by Simon Kjaer.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Veretout (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nikola Kalinic.
Foul by Simon Kjaer (Atalanta).
Nikola Kalinic (Roma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Robin Gosens replaces Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henrikh Mkhitaryan (Roma).
Attempt saved. Nikola Kalinic (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Roma. Conceded by José Luis Palomino.
Substitution
Substitution, Roma. Nikola Kalinic replaces Federico Fazio.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).
Alessandro Florenzi (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hans Hateboer (Atalanta) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Duván Zapata.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma).
Attempt blocked. Remo Freuler (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ruslan Malinovskiy.
Goal!
Goal! Roma 0, Atalanta 1. Duván Zapata (Atalanta) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Remo Freuler.
Foul by Hans Hateboer (Atalanta).
Aleksandar Kolarov (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.