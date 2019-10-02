Young Boys v Rangers: 'We won't make artificial surface an excuse' - Steven Gerrard

Rangers' Joe Aribo trained with a rugby head guard

Europa League Group G: Young Boys v Rangers Venue: Stade de Suisse, Bern Date: Thursday, 3 October Kick-off: 17:55 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland and live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers have enough experience of artificial pitches "to cope" with facing Young Boys at the Stade de Suisse in the Europa League.

Rangers decided against training on the pitch ahead of Thursday's second game in Group G.

"Astroturf pitches are Astroturf pitches - you've just got to get on with it," manager Gerrard said.

"We don't want to use it as an excuse. We do get enough games to be able to cope on Astroturf pitches."

Rangers have also decided not to take up their ticket allocation at a game for which 26,000 tickets have been sold.

"Of course they'll have an advantage, being at home with all the fans in the stadium and being a lot more used to the pitch than us," Gerrard said.

Rangers opened their group campaign with a 1-0 win over Feyenoord as the Swiss champions two years running lost 2-1 away to Porto.

"A clean sheet and a win against a good team was the perfect start for us, but it's important we try to build on all that hard work," he said.

"We are coming here to try to win the game and do everything we can to do that, but it is important that we take something away from this fixture and try to build on the three points we started with."

Young Boys head coach Gerardo Seoane did not want to "judge or comment" on Rangers' decision not to train on the artificial surface but thought the pitch would be an advantage to his side on the night.

However, he did not think it would be the most important factor in determining the result and said his side will concentrate on denying possession to Rangers' forwards.

"Rangers are very good at counter-attacking, so we will have to keep the ball well," Seoane said.

Like Rangers, Young Boys sit second in their domestic league and come into the game with a good run of form, but Seoane thinks the other three sides are competing for second place behind group favourites Porto.

Team news

Young Boys have been disrupted by injuries in recent weeks and Guillaume Hoarau, who has scored 13 goals in 13 starts in the Europa League, is among three players facing late fitness tests.

Coach Seoane said he would make a decision after assessing the Frenchman, fellow forward Rogers Allale and midfielder Moumi Ngamaleu in training but said "I hope one or two might be able to play".

Rangers' Joe Aribo was expected to be missing for a couple of weeks after a challenge by Livingston's Rickie Lamie left the midfielder requiring 20 stitches. But the new Nigeria cap, who missed Saturday's 5-0 hammering of Aberdeen, trained with a rugby head guard before the squad left for Switzerland.

Wingers Ryan Kent and Jordan Jones, plus full-back Jon Flanagan, remain sidelined.

Form guide

Young Boys beat Sion, who had been third, 3-2 on Saturday to stay three points behind Swiss Super League leaders Basel. Their only defeat in 14 games this season came against Porto in the opening group game and they are unbeaten in 24 home outings, including five this season, since losing to 3-2 to Luzern on 6 October last year.

Rangers are seeking a sixth consecutive victory since their only defeat of the season - at home to Scottish champions Celtic. They are unbeaten in nine away games this season, winning their last last three, and have not conceded in their last five.

Match stats