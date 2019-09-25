Fifa to cap fees paid to agents and international loan deals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes

Fifa has announced a series of measures to restrict fees paid to players' agents and the amount of international loan deals clubs can be involved in.

They will see agents of the selling club receive a maximum of 10% of the transfer fee.

In addition, the cap will be 3% of the player's fee and 3% of the player's fee for agents of a buying club.

The recommendations from the Football Stakeholders Committee will go to the Fifa Council meeting on 24 October.

The Premier League paid out more than £260m to agents during 2018-19 - an increase of £49m on the previous 12 months.

The restriction on international loans is designed to "prevent player hoarding and ensure that loans have a valid sporting purpose for youth development as opposed to commercial purposes".

For players aged 22 and over, from next season clubs will be limited to eight international loans in and out, with that number dropping to six by 2022-23.

There will also be a maximum of three loans in and three out by the same two clubs.

The new guidelines are part of Fifa's ongoing process to reform the transfer system, in order to protect its integrity and prevent abuses.