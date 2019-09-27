Fantasy football tips: transfers and team selections for gameweek seven

'It's not funny, Raheem, I've dropped down to about 4m in FPL because you didn't play against Watford'

Manchester City's 8-0 win over Watford last weekend was a reason to celebrate for many fans, not least those who follow Pep Guardiola's side.

But won't someone spare a thought for those who captained Raheem Sterling in their fantasy football team?

There will be plenty of them - sticking the little 'c' next to his name in anticipation of a big result and a rich points haul - only to find the England winger on the bench watching his team-mates fill their boots.

Still it could be worse, you could have triple captained him. That would have hurt.

If you're still reeling from this or just need a few hints and tips, then read on as BBC Sport tries to help you pick your team for gameweek seven.

Spurs to bounce back from Colchester?

It has not been a good week for Tottenham.

Mauricio Pochettino's side followed up their 2-1 league defeat at Leicester by suffered a humbling Carabao Cup penalty shootout exit at Colchester on Tuesday, after which the Argentine said he needs time to overcome the "different agendas in the squad".

Not great to hear if you are a fantasy football manager leaning heavily on Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-min or Harry Kane.

Kane was missing entirely from the squad at Colchester, while Eriksen and Son came on in an attempt to win the tie in the 90 minutes, but you can be pretty certain that all three will feature in this Saturday's home Premier League game against Southampton.

Tottenham's last home game brought a handsome 4-0 win over Palace and, with the players challenged to prove themselves after Tuesday's performance, there is good reason to back them.

For the record, Kane has scored with eight of his 12 shots on target for Spurs against Southampton in the Premier League, scoring in each of his past five appearances against them (a run that has brought him seven goals in total).

Get McGinn!

John McGinn scored his second league goals of the season at Arsenal last Sunday

At the start of the season, there were a whole slew of decently priced midfielders with potential, including Aston Villa's John McGinn (originally valued at £5.5m in Fantasy Premier League).

If you went for the Scotland international, you have been richly rewarded in the form of two assists and two goals, the latest of which came in the 3-2 defeat at Arsenal last Sunday.

His price has only snuck up by £100,000, so he's still very affordable, and with games against Burnley (h), Norwich (a) and Brighton (h) coming up, he could well have more to offer in the near future.

John McGinn in the Premier League 2019-20 Games started Total shots (ex. blocks) Shooting acc. Chances created Passes played into box 6 16 62.5% 8 22

Incidentally, all 12 Premier League goals in games between Aston Villa and Burnley have been scored by British players. It is the only fixture to have been played this century to see as many as 12 goals exclusively from Britons.

How long to stick with under-performing midfielders?

Jesus, you're cut. Eriksen, Alli, Moura, you're all cut. Ozil, gone. Zaha, sorry, cut.

We don't all find it as easy as Homer Simpson to cut players from our team. Just think of the regret when they suddenly turn up to the party.

To help you out, we've selected a handful of attacking players who you may be clinging on to but who are not delivering the goods. Perhaps it will help you decide whether to stick or twist?

Under-performing attacking players 2019-20 Player Mins played Shots (ex. blocks) Shot accuracy (ex. blocks) Shots in box (inc. blocks) Chances created Passes into opp. box Touches in opp. box FPL price Verdict Eriksen (Spurs) 334 7 71.43% 1 10 41 6 £8.8m Keep Jesus (Man City) 126 6 50% 8 1 0 16 £9.5m Sell Moura (Spurs) 223 8 25% 6 3 2 15 £7.3m Sell Ozil (Arsenal) 71 0 - 0 1 2 1 £7.3m Sell Pedro (Chelsea) 180 4 25% 2 7 8 3 £7m Sell Pogba (Man Utd) 360 6 16.67% 5 11 17 13 £8.4m Keep Zaha (Palace) 475 6 66.67% 7 2 18 42 £6.8m Keep

Other things to consider...