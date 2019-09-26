Women's Euro 2021 Qualifiers: Rowe & Lawrence back in Wales squad

Nadia Lawrence has scored once in 39 appearances for Wales

Rachel Rowe and Nadia Lawrence have been included in Wales' 20-player squad for the Euro 2021 qualifier in Belarus on Tuesday, 8 October.

Reading midfielder Rowe returns from an anterior cruciate ligament injury while Cardiff City defender Lawrence has recovered from a shoulder injury.

Tranmere's Georgia Walters receives a first call up but Lily Woodham and Ella Powell are not included.

Jayne Ludlow's side are currently top of Group C.

Their campaign began with an emphatic 6-0 win in the Faroe Islands before being held to a 2-2 draw by Northern Ireland at Newport's Rodney Parade while Belarus also started by beating Faroes 6-0.

The countries last met in a World Cup qualifier in 2014 when Natasha Harding's hat-trick secured a 3-0 win in Minsk.

Wales squad: Laura O'Sullivan (Cardiff City Ladies), Claire Skinner (Cardiff City Ladies), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Hayley Ladd (Manchester United Women), Loren Dykes (Bristol City Women), Gemma Evans (Bristol City Women), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool FC Women), Charlie Estcourt (Charlton Athletic Women - on loan from Reading FC Women), Anna Filbey (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Angharad James (Reading FC Women), Elise Hughes (Everton Ladies), Rachel Rowe (Reading FC Women), Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women), Emma Jones(Lewes FC Women), Megan Wynne (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Helen Ward (Watford FC Ladies), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion Women), Josie Green (Tottenham Hotspur Women), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Georgia Walters (Tranmere Rovers).