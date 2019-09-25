Graham Dorrans: Dundee midfielder aims to help develop club's youngsters

Injuries curtailed Graham Dorrans' impact at Rangers

Former Scotland midfielder Graham Dorrans says he had talks with English Premier League clubs before opting to relaunch his career at Dundee.

Dorrans, who has joined the Scottish Championship club until the end of the season after his release by Rangers, believes he still has things to offer.

And he hopes to help develop Dundee's young talent such as Finlay Robertson.

"There were conversations from Premier League teams in England but nothing came of them," Dorrans, 32, said.

"I'm here now and want to give 100%. I've got ambitions to get back playing at the top, as high as possible. Hopefully we can get Dundee back to the Premiership and see how it goes from there."

Follow midfielder Robertson, 16, has made 10 appearances in his breakthrough season at the club.

"There are good players coming through - Finlay sticks out," Dorrans said. "I hadn't seen him until Saturday - he's still only 16, so hopefully I can help him along the way.

"I've seen in training today that he's capable of stepping up to that level, playing men's football.

"Hopefully I can use the experience I've had in the last 10 to 12 years in the game and pass it on to these young players."