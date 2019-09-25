Euro 2020 qualifiers: Wales' 'behind-closed-doors' game with Slovakia may be watched by children

Ryan Giggs will look for a first away win in Euro 2020 qualifying when Wales go to Slovakia in October

Wales' Euro 2020 qualifier in Slovakia on 10 October could be played in a stadium full of schoolchildren.

Uefa has ordered the game to be played behind closed doors as a punishment for racist chants by Slovakian fans.

Slovakia's Football Association (SFA) has challenged the ruling, but if that fails, it will give tickets to under-14s, who would be supervised by a limited number of adults.

They would be allowed to do so under new Uefa rules introduced this season.

European governing body Uefa's regulations say behind-closed-doors games can be watched by children up to the age of 14 - who are "duly accompanied" - from schools and or football academies and who are invited to attend free of charge.

In a statement on its website, the SFA has said it will offer free tickets to children from primary schools and football clubs.

Every 10 children must be escorted by one adult, whose ticket will also be free.

Daniel James scored the only goal of the game when Wales beat Slovakia in Cardiff in March

Slovakia were sanctioned for the behaviour of their away fans in a Euro 2020 qualifying game in Hungary on 9 September. As well as the stadium ban, they were fined £17,700.

Wales face the Slovaks in a key game in their bid to reach Euro 2020 at the 19,200-capacity Stadion Antona Malatinskeho in Trnava.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has expressed disappointment over the decision to ban supporters from attending.

They say they are making "strong representations" to Uefa over the ban as 2,137 tickets have been sold to Wales fans for the game.

As a result of Uefa's new regulations, a crowd of 22,000 children watched Partizan Belgrade's Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar last week after the Serbian club were ordered to play two games behind closed doors because of racist behaviour by supporters.

Slovakia are second in Group E, three points above Wales, although Ryan Giggs' team have a game in hand.

Wales won the reverse fixture at the Cardiff City Stadium thanks to Dan James' early goal.