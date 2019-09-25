Wally Downes: AFC Wimbledon suspend manager after betting charge

Wally Downes' AFC Wimbledon have not won a competitive match since 27 April

AFC Wimbledon manager Wally Downes has been suspended by the League One club after he was charged by the Football Association over bets placed on games.

The 58-year-old has been in charge of the Dons since December 2018.

"Wally has been charged by the FA for misconduct in respect of eight bets placed on matches between 30 November 2013 and 12 July 2019," said the club.

"Given the seriousness of this breach in regulations, the club has decided to suspend Wally with immediate effect."

The Dons' statement continued: "[This will give] time for the club and Dons Trust boards to look at the allegations more closely and make a further announcement in due course."

Downes' side are 22nd in the third tier, without a win from their 10 league matches so far this season.

The club added that assistant manager Glyn Hodges and the rest of Downes' coaching staff will take charge of Saturday's away game against Peterborough United.

Former Dons midfielder and ex-Brentford manager Downes guided Wimbledon to a 20th-place finish last term.

An FA spokesperson added that Downes has until 4 October to respond to the charge.