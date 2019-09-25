Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Chairman Graham Rae and director Alan McPhee step down ahead of egm

Rae served as Inverness Caley Thistle chairman from August 2017

Chairman Graham Rae and director Alan McPhee have resigned from their roles at Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Both are part of the Muirfield Mills group, which will no longer invest in the Scottish Championship club after providing almost £1.1m since 2012.

Vice-Chairman Ross Morrison takes over as chairman in place of Rae.

The club have an extraordinary general meeting on 3 October as they seek fresh investment amid the "challenges" of a third season in the second tier.

Rae took over as chairman in August 2017, having joined the board a year earlier, while McPhee's service since May 2015 made him the longest-serving director.

The pair say they have stepped down "with the best interests of the club at heart" and to make way for new investors.