Plymouth Argyle: Simon Hallett increased majority share of club after wiping out £4m loan
-
- From the section Plymouth
Plymouth Argyle have had a £4m loan from majority shareholder Simon Hallett cleared by the United States businessman, who as a result has increased his stake in the club.
In place of the loan Hallett was issued shares, taking his holding to 97%.
Plymouth say "rapid strides towards the rude health of sustainability" have been made since his arrival in 2016.
"It is all a far cry from the not so far away dark days of 2011," a club statement said.
It was fewer than nine years ago that the club was in administration with "staff working on hand-outs from loyal supporters".
"The long-term goal of the club remains having sufficient revenue to match all its costs," the statement continued.