Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Hibs, St Mirren, Hamilton, Partick Thistle

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hearts are in talks with 17-year-old full-back Aaron Hickey - the club's Edinburgh derby match-winner, who is being monitored by Manchester City - over a new long-term contract. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard has hit back at Charlie Nicholas after the former forward wrote he was "irritated" by the 21-year-old's lack of emotion when celebrating goals. (Daily Express, print edition)

Hibs head coach Paul Heckingbttom says football must tackle racism head on after Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu was allegedly targeted for abuse at Easter Road on Sunday. (Herald, print edition)

Celtic manager Neil Lennon admits he feels less pressure trying to add to the club's trophy haul this season than he did in completing the treble treble last term after replacing Brendan Rodgers in February. (Daily Record)

St Mirren winger Kyle McAllister will not face further disciplinary action for catching Hamilton defender Scott McMann in the face in Saturday's draw, with SFA compliance officer Clare Whyte having reviewed the footage and deemed the yellow card sufficient. (Daily Star, print edition)

Gary Caldwell will be in the directors' box at Celtic Park tonight cheering on Partick Thistle in their League Cup quarter-final despite having been axed by the Championship club a week ago. (Sun)

Former Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald says he would never have agreed to be an assistant for anyone but Ian McCall after returning to the club as number two. (Daily Star, print edition)