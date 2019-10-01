Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers
Neil Warnock could rotate his Cardiff City squad against QPR, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson both in contention for recalls.
The Bluebirds' only injury absentees are defender Sol Bamba (knee) and forward Isaac Vassell (thigh).
QPR centre-back Yoann Barbet is suspended after his red card against West Brom, so Grant Hall will return.
Josh Scowen is likely to starts to the midfield as Hoops boss Mark Warburton looks for fresh legs.
Match facts
- Cardiff have picked up just one win in their past eight league matches against QPR (W1 D3 L4), winning 2-1 in August 2017.
- QPR haven't lost consecutive away league visits to Cardiff since October 1980, with this their 14th game there since then.
- Having lost two of their opening three league games this season, Cardiff are now unbeaten in their past six in the Championship (W2 D4).
- QPR have won four of their past five away league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 27 on the road (W4 D7 L16).
- Only Brentford have had fewer different goalscorers (excluding own goals) in the Championship this season than QPR (4). Each of the Hoops' last four league goals have been scored by Nahki Wells.