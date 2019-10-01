Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

From the section

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has started just two games for Cardiff City this season

Neil Warnock could rotate his Cardiff City squad against QPR, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson both in contention for recalls.

The Bluebirds' only injury absentees are defender Sol Bamba (knee) and forward Isaac Vassell (thigh).

QPR centre-back Yoann Barbet is suspended after his red card against West Brom, so Grant Hall will return.

Josh Scowen is likely to starts to the midfield as Hoops boss Mark Warburton looks for fresh legs.

