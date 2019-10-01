Championship
Cardiff19:45QPR
Venue: Cardiff City Stadium

Cardiff City v Queens Park Rangers

Cardiff City striker Nathaniel Mendez-Laing
Nathaniel Mendez-Laing has started just two games for Cardiff City this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Wednesday

Neil Warnock could rotate his Cardiff City squad against QPR, with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Callum Paterson both in contention for recalls.

The Bluebirds' only injury absentees are defender Sol Bamba (knee) and forward Isaac Vassell (thigh).

QPR centre-back Yoann Barbet is suspended after his red card against West Brom, so Grant Hall will return.

Josh Scowen is likely to starts to the midfield as Hoops boss Mark Warburton looks for fresh legs.

Match facts

  • Cardiff have picked up just one win in their past eight league matches against QPR (W1 D3 L4), winning 2-1 in August 2017.
  • QPR haven't lost consecutive away league visits to Cardiff since October 1980, with this their 14th game there since then.
  • Having lost two of their opening three league games this season, Cardiff are now unbeaten in their past six in the Championship (W2 D4).
  • QPR have won four of their past five away league games (L1), as many as they had in their previous 27 on the road (W4 D7 L16).
  • Only Brentford have had fewer different goalscorers (excluding own goals) in the Championship this season than QPR (4). Each of the Hoops' last four league goals have been scored by Nahki Wells.

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
View full Championship table

