Charlton19:45Swansea
Venue: The Valley

Charlton Athletic v Swansea City

Lyle Taylor
Despite not playing in more than a month, Lyle Taylor is still Charlton's top-scorer with five goals in six games
Charlton top scorer Lyle Taylor is still missing as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered a month ago.

He is joined on the injury list by Israel internationals Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal, but Ben Purrington should play despite a minor calf issue.

Jake Bidwell serves the final match of his three-game suspension as Swansea name a similar squad to the one which drew 1-1 with Reading at the weekend.

Aldo Kalulu's ankle injury continues to keep him sidelined.

Match facts

  • This is the first meeting in any competition between Charlton and Swansea since the 2008-09 season in the Championship, with the Addicks going unbeaten in both games (W1 D1).
  • Swansea have won only one of their last 16 away league visits to Charlton (W1 D5 L10), with that last victory coming in May 1980 (2-1).
  • Charlton have only lost one of their last 22 home league games (W16 D5), though it did come against Birmingham last month.
  • After a run of seven consecutive away defeats in the league, Swansea are unbeaten in their last six on the road (W3 D3).
  • Borja Baston has netted six of Swansea's 13 league goals so far this season, with the Spaniard scoring from just 10 shots on target.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
