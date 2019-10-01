Charlton Athletic v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Charlton top scorer Lyle Taylor is still missing as he recovers from a knee injury he suffered a month ago.
He is joined on the injury list by Israel internationals Tomer Hemed and Beram Kayal, but Ben Purrington should play despite a minor calf issue.
Jake Bidwell serves the final match of his three-game suspension as Swansea name a similar squad to the one which drew 1-1 with Reading at the weekend.
Aldo Kalulu's ankle injury continues to keep him sidelined.
Match facts
- This is the first meeting in any competition between Charlton and Swansea since the 2008-09 season in the Championship, with the Addicks going unbeaten in both games (W1 D1).
- Swansea have won only one of their last 16 away league visits to Charlton (W1 D5 L10), with that last victory coming in May 1980 (2-1).
- Charlton have only lost one of their last 22 home league games (W16 D5), though it did come against Birmingham last month.
- After a run of seven consecutive away defeats in the league, Swansea are unbeaten in their last six on the road (W3 D3).
- Borja Baston has netted six of Swansea's 13 league goals so far this season, with the Spaniard scoring from just 10 shots on target.