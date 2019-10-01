Brentford v Bristol City
Brentford will check on midfielder Mathias Jensen, who was forced off in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-1 win at Barnsley.
Defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic are again absent.
Lee Johnson could make just one change to the Bristol City side that started at Preston at the weekend.
Famara Diedhiou is pushing to replace Antoine Semenyo up top, while Korey Smith, Benik Afobe, Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Brentford haven't lost consecutive home league matches against Bristol City since April 1986.
- Bristol City have won only one of their past 10 league matches against Brentford (W1 D3 L6), winning 1-0 at Griffin Park last season.
- Brentford have conceded just two goals in their past seven home league games (W4 D2 L1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.
- Bristol City are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, winning four and drawing four since a 1-3 loss vs Leeds.
- Bristol City have scored a league-high 11 away goals in the Championship this season.