Championship
Brentford19:45Bristol City
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Bristol City

Brentford striker Ollie Watkins
Brentford striker Ollie Watkins already has eight goals this season after his hat-trick against Barnsley
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Wednesday

Brentford will check on midfielder Mathias Jensen, who was forced off in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Defenders Mads Bech Sorensen and Luka Racic are again absent.

Lee Johnson could make just one change to the Bristol City side that started at Preston at the weekend.

Famara Diedhiou is pushing to replace Antoine Semenyo up top, while Korey Smith, Benik Afobe, Tomas Kalas and Jay Dasilva remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Brentford haven't lost consecutive home league matches against Bristol City since April 1986.
  • Bristol City have won only one of their past 10 league matches against Brentford (W1 D3 L6), winning 1-0 at Griffin Park last season.
  • Brentford have conceded just two goals in their past seven home league games (W4 D2 L1), keeping five clean sheets in the process.
  • Bristol City are unbeaten since the opening day of the season, winning four and drawing four since a 1-3 loss vs Leeds.
  • Bristol City have scored a league-high 11 away goals in the Championship this season.

Wednesday 2nd October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
