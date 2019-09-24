Brescia 1-2 Juventus: Miralem Pjanic hits winner as Serie A champions win to go top

Aaron Ramsey (centre) made his second Serie A start for Juventus in the win over Brescia

Juventus replaced Inter Milan at the top of Serie A after coming from behind to beat newly-promoted Brescia.

Alfredo Donnarumma fired the hosts, who gave a debut to former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli, into a surprise lead.

An own goal by Venezuela defender Jhon Chancellor levelled the scores before Bosnia-Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic got the winner.

Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo due to an adductor injury.

Balotelli had several chances on his first appearance for his hometown club after completing a four-match suspension that he was handed at Marseille last season as Brescia made Juve work hard for victory.