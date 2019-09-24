Goal! Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Barcelona v Villarreal
-
- From the section European Football
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 2Nélson Semedo
- 3Piqué
- 15Lenglet
- 24Firpo
- 20Roberto
- 5Busquets
- 8Arthur
- 10Messi
- 9Suárez
- 17Griezmann
Substitutes
- 6Todibo
- 11Dembélé
- 13Murara Neto
- 19Aleñá
- 21de Jong
- 22Vidal
- 31Fati
Villarreal
- 1Asenjo
- 20Peña
- 3Albiol
- 4Torres
- 16Quintillá
- 19Zambo Anguissa
- 10Iborra
- 11Chukwueze
- 8Cazorla
- 24Ontiveros
- 7Moreno
Substitutes
- 6Funes Mori
- 9Bacca
- 13Fernández
- 15Morlanes
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 27Ratiu
- Referee:
- Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Live Text
Goal!
Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.
Goal!
Goal! Barcelona 1, Villarreal 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.
Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Samuel Chukwueze.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.