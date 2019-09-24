Spanish La Liga
Barcelona2Villarreal0

Barcelona v Villarreal

Line-ups

Barcelona

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 3Piqué
  • 15Lenglet
  • 24Firpo
  • 20Roberto
  • 5Busquets
  • 8Arthur
  • 10Messi
  • 9Suárez
  • 17Griezmann

Substitutes

  • 6Todibo
  • 11Dembélé
  • 13Murara Neto
  • 19Aleñá
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Vidal
  • 31Fati

Villarreal

  • 1Asenjo
  • 20Peña
  • 3Albiol
  • 4Torres
  • 16Quintillá
  • 19Zambo Anguissa
  • 10Iborra
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 8Cazorla
  • 24Ontiveros
  • 7Moreno

Substitutes

  • 6Funes Mori
  • 9Bacca
  • 13Fernández
  • 15Morlanes
  • 17Toko Ekambi
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 27Ratiu
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 2, Villarreal 0. Arthur (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Attempt blocked. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luis Suárez.

Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Santi Cazorla.

Goal!

Goal! Barcelona 1, Villarreal 0. Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona) header from the right side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Xavi Quintillá.

Attempt missed. Raúl Albiol (Villarreal) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Santi Cazorla with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Nélson Semedo.

Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.

Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Samuel Chukwueze.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 24th September 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada6321126611
2Ath Bilbao532061511
3Real Madrid5320106411
4Barcelona6312149510
5Real Sociedad531174310
6Sevilla531152310
7Atl Madrid531154110
8Villarreal6222121028
9Real Betis6222810-28
10Osasuna51404317
11Levante62137707
12Getafe51317616
13Real Valladolid613258-36
14Valencia512268-25
15Alavés512224-25
16Celta Vigo512236-35
17Mallorca511348-44
18Espanyol511339-64
19Eibar502347-32
20Leganés501428-61
View full Spanish La Liga table

