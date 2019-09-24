West Ham ban fan for 'disgusting' racist video at London Stadium

The fan has been banned from West Ham home games at London Stadium

West Ham have banned a supporter for life after a racist video was posted on social media.

The club says it was made aware of "disgusting" footage of a fan making racist remarks to away fans at London Stadium early last season.

"The club handed evidence to the police and banned an individual for life from our stadium. No place for it at our club," said the Hammers on Twitter.

West Ham say they have "zero tolerance of abhorrent behaviour."

A club spokesperson said: "Equality and diversity is at the heart of the football club and we are committed to continue ensuring that everyone who enters London Stadium is free to enjoy watching their team play football in an inclusive environment."

In April, some Hammers fans were filmed making anti-Semitic chants as they travelled to a match at Manchester United.

There have been a number of incidents at football matches in recent months.

The Football Association has contacted Hartlepool United and Dover "to seek their observations" after Saturday's game was held up for over 10 minutes after an allegation of racist abuse with Dover's Inih Effiong allegedly racially targeted by a small group of fans after putting the visitors ahead

Sunday's match between Atalanta and Fiorentina was halted after reports of racist chanting, the latest in a line of similar incidents in Italy.

ormer Director of Player Recruitment Tony Henry was sacked in February 2018 after racist comments made in an interview with the Daily Mail regarding Diafra Sakho and other players of African origin were revealed.

In November of the same year a youth team coach was forced to undertake anti-discrimination classes after it was found that he had brought the club into disrepute and breached its social media policy.

In March 2019 vice chair Karren Brady wrote to the London Assembly in order to deny reports that the club had an affiliation with the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA), after a member of the Official Supporters' Board (OSB) left the group by mutual consent.

And in May another member of the OSB was reported to have posted images of a racist and misogynistic nature on social media. The member in question is believed to have retained their position on the OSB.