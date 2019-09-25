Women's Football: Glasgow City can handle pressure as Hibs face struggle

Slavia Prague's Tereza Kozarova celebrates scoring against Hibernian

Uefa Women's Champions League: Slavia Prague v Hibernian/Glasgow City v Chertanovo Moscow Dates: Wednesday 25 September/ Thursday 26 September Coverage: Live stream of Glasgow City v Chertanovo Moscow & report and reaction from both games on the BBC Sport website

Glasgow City "always feel the pressure" of flying the Scottish flag in the Women's Champions League, says midfielder Leanne Crichton.

Scottish hopes of reaching the last 16 rest heavily on City after Hibernian lost 4-1 at home to Slavia Prague.

Glasgow hold a 1-0 lead over Russian's Chertanovo Moscow going into Thursday's home second leg.

"For a lot of the time, we've been the only Scottish side in Europe," Scotland midfielder Crichton said.

"We wish Hibs well and hope they overturn that tie if possible. We know Slavia were a tough opposition and they'd have expected to do well.

"But, for us, we know the financial implications for the club and keeping Scottish teams in Europe beyond October is our aim.

"For us, the pressure is always there. We set our own standards and know that we have the potential to get through to the last 16."

Crichton believes City will face a different Chertanovo side when they meet on Thursday.

The Russians rarely broke from defence in Moscow and the 32-year-old said: "We are expecting much of the same, although I do think they will come out and play at some point. They were super defensive when we played them in Moscow.

"It will be new for them - this is their first season [in the Champions League] and sometimes you can over-analyse teams.

"W are looking forward to playing on our home pitch, which suits us a lot more. We are looking forward to seeing how they adapt to that."

