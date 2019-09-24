Derek McInnes: Aberdeen boss troubled by manager scrutiny

Media playback is not supported on this device Early-season manager scrutiny unfair - McInnes

Scottish League Cup: Hearts v Aberdeen Venue: Tynecastle Date: Wednesday, 25 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website and quarter-final coverage on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW from 18:30 BST

Scottish football runs the risk of "going down the same road as England" with intense scrutiny on managers, says Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

Despite being involved in a spat with Hearts counterpart Craig Levein last year, McInnes says he is disappointed with the pressure he has faced early this season.

Sunday's Edinburgh derby victory was Hearts' first league win of the season.

"Craig has been battered from pillar to post," McInnes said.

"For me, seeing other managers under real scrutiny and real debate this early on in the season is really disappointing. We're in real danger of going down same road as what happens in England.

"Last year, managers lost their jobs in August, but it used to be at least October or November before people even questioned a manager. If a manager is put in place, give him the chance to manage."

Hibernian manager Paul Heckingbottom has also faced pressure after the derby defeat, having not won since the opening game of the season against St Mirren.

McInnes believes some of the media play a part in increasing scrutiny on managers with what can sometimes be "relentless" criticism.

"We all get it as managers, we expect criticism, I just feel sometimes it can be a bit much and relentless," he said.

"I listened to an interview with one manager the last few days; it was about six questions, all loaded, on his own position rather than the game, injury situation, tactics or anything.

"It just seems to be a bun fight sometimes. People in the media get paid for their opinion, I get that, but I do think there is a danger of sometimes heightening fans' anxiety and disappointment too readily."

McInnes will come up against Levein when Aberdeen face Hearts in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

He believes the Edinburgh club may be buoyant after their derby win.

"When you win derby games it can give you a spring in your step across the club, so I expect that to maybe be the case," McInnes said.

"Hearts are a good team and it is that bit more difficult away from home, but when we have got to finals before we have always had to overcome strong challenges to get there."