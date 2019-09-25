South Sudan name 12 Australia-based players

Former Australia under-23 player Ruon Tongyik is set to play for South Sudan

South Sudan have again turned to their sizeable Australian-based contingent in naming an expansive 32-man squad for next month's Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

A total of 12 have been named for the matches as they look to boost their chances with more players from the refugee community.

Two Australian under-23 internationals and a former Norwegian junior international have been named by coach Ashu Cyprian Besong for the two-legged preliminary round tie against the Seychelles.

South Sudan, whose stadium in Juba is being rebuilt, are forced to host the 'home' leg of their tie in Khartoum in neighbouring Sudan, on either October 9 or 10, with the return game in the Seychelles on October 15.

The winner advances to Group B with Burkina Faso, Malawi and Uganda, which kicks off in November.

Called up for the first time is 25-year-old Tokmac Nguen, who was born in a refugee camp in Kenya and raised in Norway where he played for the country at under-18 level.

The left wing moved at the start of the year to Hungarian side Ferencvaros, for whom he has scored goals in the early stages of this season's European Champions League and Europa League.

Former Australia under-23 internationals Abraham Majok and Ruon Tongyik, who both play in the A-League for Central Coast Mariners, were also named.

Last month, South Sudan handed debuts to five players from the large refugee community who moved to Australia more than decade ago.

The coach used teenage goalkeeper Majak Mawith, defenders Peter Deng and Mathiang Mathiang; midfielder Jackson Morgan and the tall striker Kenny Athiu, who plays in the A-League with Melbourne Victory. The others all compete for clubs at state league level across Australia.

South Sudanese who have settled in Australia have made an impact on the pitch with both Thomas Deng and Awer Mabil last year winning their first caps for the Socceroos (Australia's senior team).

Mabil came on for Australia in their 3-0 win over Kuwait at the start of World Cup qualifying earlier this month while Deng was on the bench.

The South Sudan squad also includes Friday Zico, who was the first Australia-based player to played for South Sudan when they first competed in Cup of Nations qualifiers four years ago.

There are also players from the Kenyan Premier League, the Sudan and Uganda, as well as a first call-up for William Akio, who is from Canada but plays college soccer in Texas.

South Sudan squad:

Goalkeepers; Majak Mawith (Port Melbourne Sharks, Australia), Ramadan John Mayik (Rabita FC), Emmanuel Rubangakene (Vipers, Uganda)

Defenders: Michael Agele (Universiti Teknologi Mara FC, Malaysia), John Kuol Chol (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Peter Deng (Heidelberg United, Australia), Santino Deng, Peter Maker Manyang (both Amarat United), Mathiang Mathiang (Brunswick City, Australia), David Omot Sebit (Al Merreikh), Ruon Tongyik (Central Coast Mariners, Australia)

Midfielders: Dhour Chol (Moreland Zebras, Australia), Peter Chol (Kator FC), Koang Thok Kerjok (Al Hilal Kadougli, Sudan), Dominic Angelo Komelid (Munuki FC), Maker Maker (Port Melbourne Sharks, Australia), Jackson Morgan (Stirling Lions, Australia), Jose Kuch Nyuar (Amarat United), Jimmy Michael Omer (Atlabara FC), Dominic Abui Pretino (Al Khartoum, Sudan), Emmanuel Thomas (Amarat United), Friday Zico (Armadale SC, Australia)

Forwards: William Akio (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, USA), Kenny Athiu (Melbourne Victory, Australia), Atak Lual (Al Ahli Shendi, Sudan), David Majak (Tusker FC, Kenya), Abraham Majok (Central Coast Mariners, Australia), Yacoub Mustafa (Perth SC, Australia), Tokmac Nguen (Ferencvaros, Hungary), Khamis Leon Uso (Al Merreikh), Makueth Wol (Mbarara, Uganda), Denis Yongule (Geelong SC, Australia).