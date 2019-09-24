Daniel Zsori beats Messi to Puskas Award with Ronaldo-inspired goal

Daniel Zsori was presented his award by former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien

Imagine pipping Barcelona star Lionel Messi to a global football award at the age of 18.

Daniel Zsori has done just that by winning the 2019 edition of Fifa's Puskas Award, given in recognition of scoring the best goal in a calendar year.

What makes his victory all the more remarkable is that the Hungarian forward's breathtaking overhead kick came in the 93rd minute of his professional debut for Debrecen in February and was against league leaders Ferencvaros.

His goal topped a three-man shortlist at the Best Fifa Football Awards, beating efforts from Colombian Juan Fernando Quintero and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi.

Revealing how he took inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo, Zsori said: "The ball came into the penalty box and I just thought: 'Why not have a go?' I'd practised the move plenty of times in my training sessions and copied it from my idol Cristiano Ronaldo."

Zsori is the first Hungarian to win the award named in honour of fellow countryman and footballing great Ferenc Puskas.

His powerful overhead strike topped Messi's delicate chip for Barcelona against Real Betis in March, and Quintero's stunning free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club a month earlier.

"I always pictured myself scoring goals but I never dared to dream of scoring one like that," he added.

Zsori, who turns 19 next month, joined fellow Hungarian top flight side Fehervar this summer but is yet to play a game for his new side.