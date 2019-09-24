Celtic: Neil Lennon wary of League Cup upset against Ian McCall's Partick Thistle

Ian McCall takes charge of Thistle for the first time against Neil Lennon's Celtic

Scottish League Cup quarter-final: Celtic v Partick Thistle Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website; coverage on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW from 18:30 BST

Celtic must take the "luck element" out of their quarter-final with Patrick Thistle, says Neil Lennon as he seeks to avoid another League Cup upset.

They were twice knocked out by Scottish Championship sides in Lennon's previous spell in what is the only domestic trophy he has yet to win as a manager.

Lennon has highlighted a 1-0 defeat to Morton in 2013 as a warning for his players.

"The Morton one is a reminder to us these things can happen," Lennon said.

"It was one of those games - we had 30-odd attempts at goal and Morton scored a penalty. We could have played for days and probably not scored.

"So we need to take the luck element away - the bad luck of the cup - and play strongly. We want to keep our form and momentum going."

Ian McCall will take charge of the side sitting bottom of the Championship for the first time on Wednesday following Monday's switch from Ayr United and Lennon believes his arrival makes them more dangerous.

"Ian is a very good, experienced manager and did a fantastic job at Ayr," he said.

"With Alan Archibald back as his number two, it's a very potent combination."

Craig Gordon will replace Fraser Forster in goal for the treble treble winners and several other fringe players will start, although striker Leigh Griffiths remains out with a thigh injury.