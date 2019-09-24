Rangers: League Cup 'crucial' to Ibrox side - Gary McAllister

Gary McAllister (right) is assistant to Steven Gerrard at Ibrox

Scottish League Cup quarter-final: Livingston v Rangers Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Livingston Date: Wednesday, 25 September Kick-off: 19:45 BST

Assistant manager Gary McAllister says his treble-winning experience at Liverpool shows how "crucial" it is for Rangers to give the Scottish League Cup their full attention.

The Ibrox club last won a major prize in 2011, while city rivals Celtic have lifted the last nine domestic trophies.

McAllister won the League Cup, FA Cup, and Uefa Cup in 2001 at Anfield.

"The one League Cup victory we had at Liverpool was the real catalyst to winning that treble," he said.

"It gave the players the belief. Liverpool had gone a similar time without winning something and the players built on it - and, once you've got one, it becomes a bit of a habit."

Rangers have three games in eight days, starting with Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final at Livingston, because of their progress to the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's side have won 13 and drawn two of their 16 games this season, their only defeat coming at home to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership, and are seeking a fourth consecutive victory.

"We're just trying to keep the momentum going," McAllister said. "People might look at and think it is as the bottom of our priority list, but no - this club needs to win.

"So we will be very strong going into this game and our preparation will be diligent, just like it's been in this recent run of great results."

McAllister thinks ending that long run without a major trophy - Rangers have won the Championship title and Challenge Cup in recent years - would "bring back a greater belief" both among staff and fans.

"Getting that first one is crucial," he suggested "We're in four competitions. This is an early opportunity to try and get to Hampden."

McAllister suggested that Gerrard would limit the changes to his side as they look to go beyond last season's semi-final defeat by Aberdeen.

"We are better suited with a big squad for this season," he said. "On occasions last season, we made too many changes for these games that is a lesson learned.

"Livingston are organised, physical and they get results. They are strong at home."