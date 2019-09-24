Uefa Super Cup: Northern Ireland's Windsor Park to host 2021 event

From the section

A major redevelopment of the Windsor Park ground was completed in 2016

Uefa has announced that Windsor Park, Northern Ireland's National Stadium, will host the 2021 Super Cup final.

Belarus, Finland and Ukraine had all expressed interest in staging the European football season's curtain raiser.

Windsor Park lost out to Istanbul in the bid to host the the 2019 event.

Champions League winners Liverpool beat Europa League victors Chelsea 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in this year's final in Turkey.

The Belfast stadium, which was refurbished in 2016, is the home of Irish Premiership club Linfield and has a capacity of 18,614 for football matches.

In August 2018, 24,000 attended the boxing bill featuring Carl Frampton's win over Luke Jackson and Tyson Fury's comeback victory against Francesco Pianeta.

In 2011, the Europa League final between Portuguese teams Porto and Braga was played at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.