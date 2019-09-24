Leasing.com Trophy: Man City U21s beat Bradford to go through

Morgan Rogers
Morgan Rogers has played in the Uefa Youth League for Manchester City

Manchester City Under-21s became the first team to reach the knockout stages of the Leasing.com Trophy with a 2-1 victory at League Two side Bradford.

After falling behind, Morgan Rogers and Tommy Doyle scored to put City into the last 32 with one group game remaining.

Benny Ashley-Seal scored a hat-trick as Wolves Under-21s won 4-2 at Carlisle, while Chelsea Under-21s led before being beaten 2-1 at Bristol Rovers.

Leicester Under-21s won their opening group game on penalties at Scunthorpe.

The Foxes named £13m defender Filip Benkovic in their starting line-up, drawing 1-1 after 90 minutes before claiming a second point in the shootout.

Meanwhile, Port Vale were 3-2 winners at Macclesfield.

Manchester City and Leicester's senior sides also triumphed in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

