Hartlepool United v Dover Athletic: FA contacts clubs over racist abuse allegations

Dover won 2-0 at Hartlepool's Victoria Park home to move up to fifth in the National League

The Football Association has contacted Hartlepool United and Dover "to seek their observations" after Saturday's game was held up for over 10 minutes after an allegation of racist abuse.

Dover's Inih Effiong was allegedly racially targeted by a small group of fans after putting the visitors ahead.

They went on to win the game 2-0.

Hartlepool boss Craig Hignett and Dover manager Andy Hessenthaler said after the match that they had discussed taking their teams off the pitch.

Pools have been working with police to attempt to identify the supporters involved.

On Monday, Cleveland Police said a 43-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order during Saturday's match, and had been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A 60-year-old man was also reported for summons after allegedly making his way onto the pitch during the game.

Hartlepool had two players sent off late in the second half, while Hignett has been charged with two counts of misconduct relating to his own dismissal towards the end of the game for dissent against the match officials.

Hignett, 49, has until Thursday to respond.

Hartlepool host Chesterfield in a league game on Tuesday and are planning several anti-racism initiatives, including asking supporters to hold up special cards and the cover of the match programme containing the logo of anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out.

A Hartlepool club statement said: "Since Saturday, the club has remained fully focused on taking positive action and understood that we were likely to receive attention from the Football Association.

"We recognise that it is important that they are seen to take decisive action to protect the integrity of football.

"We can confirm that the FA has, at this stage, asked for our observations surrounding Saturday's events, including the racist chanting and various other events during and immediately after the game.

"We will answer the necessary questions, as well as providing a list of the actions we have taken since Saturday."