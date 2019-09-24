England women: Jordan Nobbs returns for Brazil and Portugal friendlies

Jordan Nobbs returned to action for Arsenal in September after being injured in November 2018

Midfielder Jordan Nobbs is back in the England women squad for the friendlies against Brazil and Portugal after returning from a serious knee injury.

Arsenal's Nobbs ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament in November, ruling her out of the summer's World Cup.

Manchester City's Jill Scott, Chelsea striker Fran Kirby and Lyon's Alex Greenwood are in Phil Neville's squad.

City's Aoife Mannion could get her first cap, while Atletico Madrid's Toni Duggan is a notable absentee.

The Football Association says 23,000 tickets have been sold for the match against Brazil in Middlesbrough on Wednesday, 5 October, with the fixture in Portugal three days later.

Lionesses coach Neville, who guided England to fourth at the World Cup in France, said: "It will be great to be back in front of our fans again after two away matches.

"I know playing in Middlesbrough will mean passionate support and the big crowd we're expecting shows just how much the team connected with the public in the summer."

Full 20-player squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps, Ellie Roebuck, Carly Telford.

Defenders: Alex Greenwood, Millie Bright, Lucy Bronze, Steph Houghton, Aoife Mannion, Abbie McManus, Demi Stokes.

Midfielders: Beth England, Beth Mead, Jordan Nobbs, Jill Scott, Keira Walsh, Leah Williamson, Jodie Taylor.

Forwards: Rachel Daly, Fran Kirby, Nikita Parris.