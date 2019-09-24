Hibernian: Paul Heckingbottom urges responsibility from players

Paul Heckingbottom's Hibernian surrendered a goal lead against Hearts on Sunday

Scottish League Cup: Kilmarnock v Hibernian Venue: Rugby Park Date: Wednesday, 25 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website and quarter-final coverage on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW from 18:30 BST

Manager Paul Heckingbottom says he "might be part of the problem" at Hibernian by not letting his struggling players take responsibility in matches.

The Easter Road side slumped to second bottom of the Scottish Premiership after losing Sunday's Edinburgh derby to Hearts, with one win in six.

Heckingbottom's players led a debrief, with the Hibs boss urging ownership.

"I spoke to them about the tiniest details of what frustrates me. It's pleasing they understand," he said.

"You take the lead all the time and are forever holding hands and talking and walking people through things. I might be part of the problem for not letting them take ownership or responsibility.

"It was important for me to see what they get out of that. Who is speaking up, are they speaking about the correct things? It's now up to us to put it right."

Hibernian's focus now turns away from league duty and to their Scottish League Cup quarter-final away to Kilmarnock on Wednesday.

With a last-four place on the line, Heckingbottom says he will "shake things up" in a bid to put his team back on the right path.

"We need more goal threat, you can see that," he said.

"Our approach will be the same whether we change personal or shape, but we will be shaking it up regardless simple because of the last three games, it's the middle game in three games in six days, we need to look at that and look at our squad."

The Hibs boss added: "You have to get on with it. We have to fight, fight, and fight. We have to make it happen and when you do that you start winning."