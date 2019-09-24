Hearts: Peter Haring 'not far away' says Craig Levein

Peter Haring last played in the Scottish Cup final in May

Scottish League Cup: Hearts v Aberdeen Venue: Tynecastle, Edinburgh Date: Wednesday, 25 September Time: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and updates on the BBC Sport website and quarter-final coverage on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW from 18:30 BST

Hearts midfielder Peter Haring is "not far away" from returning after four months out, says manager Craig Levein.

The Austrian, 26, last played for the Tynecastle club in last season's Scottish Cup final due to surgery to correct a pelvic problem.

Jamie Walker (leg), John Souttar (ankle) and Steven Naismith (hamstring) are all also making progress.

"Peter is back from Austria and he's starting training," said Levein. "He won't be far from coming back.

"Walker is improving, John is improving, Steven is improving," said Levein. "In the next couple of weeks I'm sure we'll start to see players coming back which makes me feel much better."

Sunday's Edinburgh derby win over Hibernian at Easter Road has alleviated some of the gloom circulating above the Tynecastle club which saw them anchored in 12th place with no victories.

But ahead of Wednesday's League Cup quarter-final with Aberdeen, Levein insists he does not feel the pressure has yet lifted from him.

"We have got work to do. I'm not celebrating. I didn't celebrate on Sunday I didn't think it was appropriate," he said.

"We just need to get ourselves back in a good position before I can think of anything like that."