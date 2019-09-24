Scottish Gossip: Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Partick Thistle, St Johnstone, Scotland

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The Scottish government has demanded the Scottish FA and SPFL do more to rid football of racism, as Hibernian launch a probe into claims Hearts striker Uche Ikpeazu was targeted for abuse in Sunday's Edinburgh derby. (Daily Record)

Under-pressure head coach Paul Heckingbottom still has the backing of Hibernian owner Ron Gordon and will be given time to try to turn things around. (Sun)

Hearts' 17-year-old full-back Aaron Hickey - who scored the Edinburgh derby winner on Sunday - is being tracked by Manchester City after his rapid rise to prominence in recent months. (Daily Mail)

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster insists the club could hold their own in the English Premier League. (Daily Express, print edition)

Partick Thistle chairman David Beattie has dismissed rumours that prospective new owners will sell Firhill Stadium and has asked fans to trust him that the takeover is in the club's best interests. (Herald)

St Johnstone midfielder Murray Davidson insists no one at the club is panicking despite dropping to bottom of the Scottish Premiership with Sunday's 4-0 defeat to Rangers. (Scotsman, print edition)

Scotland Under-21s manager Scot Gemmill accepts it's only a matter of time before Celtic's Mikey Johnston and Billy Gilmour of Chelsea move up from his squad to Steve Clarke's full national team. (Daily Start, print editin)