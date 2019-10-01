Solihull Moors v Wrexham

The National League match between Solihull Moors and Wrexham is subject to a pitch inspection at 13:00 BST due to heavy rain in the Midlands.

Solihull will be looking for a third consecutive clean sheet as they look to follow up an away point at Barnet.

Manager Tim Flower will have to decide whether to restore Adi Yussuf.

It will be a second game in charge of Wrexham for caretaker manager Brian Flynn after guiding the team to a first win in eight, 1-0 against Ebbsfleet.