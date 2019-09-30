Stoke City v Huddersfield Town

Nathan Jones' Stoke were beaten 3-2 at home by Nottingham Forest on Friday

Stoke manager Nathan Jones says he "does not fear" losing his job as the Potters prepare to face fellow Championship strugglers Huddersfield.

The division's bottom two clubs are yet to win in the league this term and have taken just two points from their opening nine games of the campaign.

Ex-Luton boss Jones' role has come under scrutiny after their poor start.

"I know it's a precarious position but I've got no fear in losing my job," the Welshman, 46, told BBC Radio Stoke.

"Sooner or later, I imagine it will happen - there are not many managers who go through their career without losing their job.

"I never want it to happen, but I don't fear losing it."

He continued: "I've come to a great club and I've been privileged to have managed it. It's been tough, it's been draining and it's been a massive learning curve for me.

"I've come from nothing and I'm prepared to go back and start again, whatever I have to do. I was a coach, I started at a League Two club that was 18th in the league and ended up in the Championship.

"I won't settle for just being mediocre. If I lose this job - I hope I don't - but if I do, I'll go back to the drawing board, learn from the experience and start again."

Potters midfielder Badou Ndiaye is a doubt after going off injured early in the second half of Friday's home defeat by Nottingham Forest, and Ryan Shawcross is continuing his recovery from a broken leg, but otherwise Jones has a full squad from which to choose.

For Huddersfield, defender Terence Kongolo (calf) and midfielder Alex Pritchard (knee) may be available to feature, but forward Collin Quaner remains out.

They had lost seven games in all competitions before Saturday's draw against Millwall, giving Danny Cowley his first point as Terriers boss.

Match facts