Hull19:45Sheff Wed
Venue: KCOM Stadium

Hull City v Sheffield Wednesday

Sam Hutchinson in action for Sheffield Wednesday
Sam Hutchinson has started all nine of Sheffield Wednesday's Championship fixtures so far this season
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Hull City could have Matthew Pennington and Stephen Kingsley back from injury after the defensive duo missed the 2-2 draw with Cardiff on Saturday.

Callum Elder (calf) is still likely to be out, as is Spanish midfielder Jon Toral (hamstring).

Sheffield Wednesday are waiting on the fitness of midfielder Sam Hutchinson, who hurt his knee in the 4-1 victory away against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

But captain Tom Lees could feature following a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Hull City are looking to win back-to-back home league games against Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since December 2007.
  • Sheffield Wednesday's 3-0 defeat at the KC Stadium against Hull last season was their 50th league meeting and the Owls' heaviest league defeat against the Tigers.
  • Hull have not kept a clean sheet in any of their past 10 home league games, and are winless in their last four (D2 L2).
  • Sheffield Wednesday are looking to secure three consecutive away league wins for the first time since April 2017.
  • No player has scored more league goals for Hull this season than Kamil Grosicki, with three of his four strikes coming from direct free-kicks.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
