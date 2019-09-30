Championship
Reading20:00Fulham
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Fulham

Scott Parker
Scott Parker's Fulham are unbeaten in their last four Championship matches
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Reading have concerns about the fitness of defender Tyler Blackett ahead of the visit of Fulham after he suffered a hip problem in the draw at Swansea.

Lucas Joao (ankle) is also a concern, but Matt Miazga may return after missing Saturday's draw with injury.

Fulham have no injury concerns and have had an extra day to prepare after beating Wigan on Friday.

Harry Arter could start, having come off the bench twice since a ban, but few changes are likely.

Match facts

  • Including play-offs, Reading are unbeaten in their last six home league matches against Fulham (W3 D3 L0) since losing 2-0 in the Premier League in April 2008.
  • The last two Fulham managers to win away at Reading in a league match also managed England - Kevin Keegan in April 1999 and Roy Hodgson in April 2008.
  • Reading have lost three of their four home league games this season (W1), having lost just one of their last 10 in 2018-19 (W5 D4 L1).
  • Fulham have lost each of their last four league games in the month of October, conceding 14 goals in those games.
  • John Swift has been directly involved in 60% of Reading's 10 league goals this season, scoring two and assisting four.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
View full Championship table

