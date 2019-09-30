Reading v Fulham
- From the section Championship
Reading have concerns about the fitness of defender Tyler Blackett ahead of the visit of Fulham after he suffered a hip problem in the draw at Swansea.
Lucas Joao (ankle) is also a concern, but Matt Miazga may return after missing Saturday's draw with injury.
Fulham have no injury concerns and have had an extra day to prepare after beating Wigan on Friday.
Harry Arter could start, having come off the bench twice since a ban, but few changes are likely.
Match facts
- Including play-offs, Reading are unbeaten in their last six home league matches against Fulham (W3 D3 L0) since losing 2-0 in the Premier League in April 2008.
- The last two Fulham managers to win away at Reading in a league match also managed England - Kevin Keegan in April 1999 and Roy Hodgson in April 2008.
- Reading have lost three of their four home league games this season (W1), having lost just one of their last 10 in 2018-19 (W5 D4 L1).
- Fulham have lost each of their last four league games in the month of October, conceding 14 goals in those games.
- John Swift has been directly involved in 60% of Reading's 10 league goals this season, scoring two and assisting four.