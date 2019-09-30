Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City
-
- From the section Championship
Wigan have been boosted by the news that Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Gary Roberts could all feature against Birmingham City.
Latics boss Paul Cook says Lee Jacobs will miss out with a hamstring injury, although Gavin Massey could return.
Josh McEachran is available to make his Blues debut after signing last week.
The former Chelsea youngster has been training with City for the past month and joined on a free transfer after his release by Brentford in the summer.
Match facts
- Wigan have never lost consecutive home league games against Birmingham, losing 3-0 at the DW Stadium against the Blues last season.
- Birmingham have won just two of their 14 league meetings with Wigan outside the top-flight (W2 D7 L5).
- Wigan have lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W7 D6), going down 0-2 against Leeds in August.
- Birmingham have either kept a clean sheet (3 shutouts) or conceded exactly three goals (3 times) across their last six away league games.
- More than half of Wigan's eight Championship goals this season have come from set-piece situations (5/8 - 3 corner, 2 free-kick).