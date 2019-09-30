Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City

Paul Cook has seen his side win just one game since their opening day victory over Cardiff

Wigan have been boosted by the news that Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Gary Roberts could all feature against Birmingham City.

Latics boss Paul Cook says Lee Jacobs will miss out with a hamstring injury, although Gavin Massey could return.

Josh McEachran is available to make his Blues debut after signing last week.

The former Chelsea youngster has been training with City for the past month and joined on a free transfer after his release by Brentford in the summer.

Match facts