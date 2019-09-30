Championship
Wigan Athletic v Birmingham City

Paul Cook
Paul Cook has seen his side win just one game since their opening day victory over Cardiff
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Wigan have been boosted by the news that Josh Windass, Anthony Pilkington and Gary Roberts could all feature against Birmingham City.

Latics boss Paul Cook says Lee Jacobs will miss out with a hamstring injury, although Gavin Massey could return.

Josh McEachran is available to make his Blues debut after signing last week.

The former Chelsea youngster has been training with City for the past month and joined on a free transfer after his release by Brentford in the summer.

Match facts

  • Wigan have never lost consecutive home league games against Birmingham, losing 3-0 at the DW Stadium against the Blues last season.
  • Birmingham have won just two of their 14 league meetings with Wigan outside the top-flight (W2 D7 L5).
  • Wigan have lost just one of their last 14 home league games (W7 D6), going down 0-2 against Leeds in August.
  • Birmingham have either kept a clean sheet (3 shutouts) or conceded exactly three goals (3 times) across their last six away league games.
  • More than half of Wigan's eight Championship goals this season have come from set-piece situations (5/8 - 3 corner, 2 free-kick).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
