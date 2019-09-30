Championship
Middlesbrough19:45Preston
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Preston North End

Rudy Gestede
Rudy Gestede injured himself while on international duty with Benin
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Middlesbrough forward Rudy Gestede has recovered from a hamstring injury and returned to training, but is not expected to be fit enough to feature against Preston on Tuesday.

Boro are also still without defenders Hayden Coulson and George Friend.

Preston boss Alex Neil has no new injury concerns to deal with.

Defender Tom Clarke is back in training after recovering from an injury suffered on the opening day of the season against Millwall.

Fellow centre-back Patrick Bauer scored his debut goal during Saturday's 3-3 draw with Bristol City and is expected to keep his place.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have not lost consecutive home league matches against Preston since September 1928.
  • Preston are looking to win back-to-back league games against Middlesbrough for the first time since April 1972.
  • Middlesbrough's 4-1 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday saw them concede more goals than they had in their previous seven league games combined at the Riverside Stadium (three).
  • Preston are looking to keep a clean sheet in consecutive away league games for the first time since December 2017.
  • Preston have scored a league-high five penalties in the Championship this season, at least three more than any other side.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
View full Championship table

