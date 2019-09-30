Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion
-
- From the section Championship
Leeds' Adam Forshaw is likely to miss the visit of leaders West Brom after aggravating the hip injury that previously sidelined him for a month.
Forshaw, who returned in Saturday's defeat by Charlton, is expected to join the recovering Pablo Hernandez on the physio's table.
Slaven Bilic is unlikely to make many changes to his unbeaten West Brom side.
Youngster Grady Diangana was preferred against QPR but the more experienced Filip Krovinovic may be recalled.
Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs are closing in on returns from ankle injuries and fellow Baggies defender Conor Townsend is said to be making progress following a nerve problem in his back.
Match facts
- Leeds United have only lost one of their past 10 home league matches against West Brom (W6 D3 L1), losing 3-2 under Dennis Wise in January 2007.
- West Bromwich Albion's 4-0 defeat away at Leeds last season was their heaviest league defeat outside the top-flight since February 2000, when they lost 6-0 to Sheffield United.
- Leeds have won just one of their past six home league games (D3 L2), beating Brentford 1-0 in August.
- West Brom are the only unbeaten side in the Championship this season (W5 D4). They have never remained undefeated in their opening 10 games to a league campaign before.
- No Championship side has scored fewer home league goals this season than Leeds (three, level with Huddersfield).