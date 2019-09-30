Championship
Leeds19:45West Brom
Venue: Elland Road

Leeds United v West Bromwich Albion

Adam Forshaw
Fourth-placed Leeds can move above West Brom in the Championship table if they can inflict a first league defeat on the Baggies
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 BST on Tuesday

Leeds' Adam Forshaw is likely to miss the visit of leaders West Brom after aggravating the hip injury that previously sidelined him for a month.

Forshaw, who returned in Saturday's defeat by Charlton, is expected to join the recovering Pablo Hernandez on the physio's table.

Slaven Bilic is unlikely to make many changes to his unbeaten West Brom side.

Youngster Grady Diangana was preferred against QPR but the more experienced Filip Krovinovic may be recalled.

Ahmed Hegazi and Kieran Gibbs are closing in on returns from ankle injuries and fellow Baggies defender Conor Townsend is said to be making progress following a nerve problem in his back.

Match facts

  • Leeds United have only lost one of their past 10 home league matches against West Brom (W6 D3 L1), losing 3-2 under Dennis Wise in January 2007.
  • West Bromwich Albion's 4-0 defeat away at Leeds last season was their heaviest league defeat outside the top-flight since February 2000, when they lost 6-0 to Sheffield United.
  • Leeds have won just one of their past six home league games (D3 L2), beating Brentford 1-0 in August.
  • West Brom are the only unbeaten side in the Championship this season (W5 D4). They have never remained undefeated in their opening 10 games to a league campaign before.
  • No Championship side has scored fewer home league goals this season than Leeds (three, level with Huddersfield).

Tuesday 1st October 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom95401710719
2Swansea9531136718
3Nottm Forest9531148618
4Leeds9522135817
5Preston95221710717
6Charlton9522128417
7Sheff Wed9513158716
8Bristol City94411612416
9QPR95131414016
10Fulham9432147715
11Blackburn94141010013
12Cardiff93421112-113
13Birmingham9414912-313
14Brentford932487111
15Derby92521113-211
16Hull92431313010
17Luton93151417-310
18Millwall9243712-510
19Middlesbrough9234913-49
20Reading92251012-28
21Wigan9225815-78
22Barnsley9126515-105
23Huddersfield9027818-102
24Stoke9027920-112
