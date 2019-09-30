Blackburn Rovers v Nottingham Forest
-
- From the section Championship
Blackburn Rovers could welcome back midfield duo Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell following illness.
Defender Tosin Adarabioyo is fit after a thigh injury, while forward Dominic Samuel (knee) is also available.
Nottingham Forest are without captain Michael Dawson, who is set to be out until mid-October with a calf injury sustained in the win over Stoke City.
Striker Rafa Mir is fit after a four-game absence and Ryan Yates is back in training but not yet ready to return.
Match facts
- Blackburn are unbeaten in their past eight league matches against Nottingham Forest (W4 D4 L0) since losing 4-1 in January 2014.
- Nottingham Forest have won one of their previous eight league visits to Blackburn (W1 D3 L4), a 1-0 success in August 2013 under Billy Davies.
- Blackburn are winless in their past seven home league games in which they've conceded at least one goal (D1 L6), since a 2-1 win over West Brom in January.
- Nottingham Forest are looking to secure four consecutive league wins for the first time since a run of six in March 2013.
- Thirteen of Lewis Grabban's 21 league goals for Nottingham Forest have been away from home, including four of his five this season.