Rangers: Alfredo Morelos - has the Rangers striker turned a corner?

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch: Alfredo Morelos scoring for Rangers

Alfredo Morelos' knack of netting in Scottish football has never been in doubt.

The Colombian striker's explosive record last season saw him net 30 goals during the campaign, rocketing up the scoring charts.

However, his prolific eye for goal was at times marred by a combustible temper that left Rangers manager Steven Gerrard unable to "defend him any more."

But has Morelos shown already this season that he has turned over a new leaf?

Ahead of Saturday's meeting with an Aberdeen side that specialised in making Morelos see red - he was sent off three times against them last term - BBC Scotland takes a look.

So far, so good

Sixteen games, 12 goals, three yellow cards, no reds. The stats of Alfredo Morelos' season so far certainly make better reading than the same stage last year.

It's four more goals, half the amount of bookings and two fewer dismissals, though one of those red cards was overturned on appeal.

Come the end of the season, the Colombian would have a total of 30 goals, acquire another 12 yellow cards and be sent off a further three times. As a result, he was suspended for most of Rangers' post-split Premiership games as they clinched the runners-up spot.

Interestingly this term, all of his bookings have come in European ties, including in the 1-0 win over Feyenoord in the Europa League Group G opener - a match in which Gerrard said he was "unplayable".

"He's in a good place, he's enjoying his football and he's behaving himself", said Gerrard after Morelos scored the opener in Sunday's 4-0 league win at St Johnstone. "He was even shaking the referee by the hand on the way off so he's definitely trying. He's a match-winner and I'm really pleased with him."

The Rangers striker's stats after 16 games this season compare favourably with the same stage last term

Should Morelos take over penalties?

Morelos is already 40% of the way to matching last season's tally so needs little help on the goal front.

However, he is the only player other than James Tavernier to have taken a penalty for Rangers this term, which he scored. Tavernier, after firing off the post and wide against Feyenoord, has now missed four spot-kicks in 2019.

Could Morelos be entrusted to take on the spot-kick duties?

In the dead ball stakes, Gerrard has prolific striker Jermain Defoe and free-kick specialists Borna Barisic and Andy King at his disposal but his top scorer could now be the obvious choice.

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers v Aberdeen: Rivalries renewed

'You still want his aggressive edge' - analysis

Morelos' former Ibrox team-mate Kenny Miller

Watching him, and I've watched a lot of Rangers this season, he does look to be a little calmer. He looks not to be reacting to certain situations that he probably would've in the past.

It's good news for Rangers because the amount of games that he missed last year definitely had an effect on the team. His goals return has never been in question.

You still want to see him have his aggressive edge because that's a big, big part of his game. He bullied the Feyenoord centre-backs. He's a strong, strong lad so you don't want him to lose that. As long as he can keep the head and stays that calm way he's showing at the moment, I think he'll be just fine.

Former Rangers full-back Arthur Numan

I think Morelos has learned his lesson that he should keep his temper under control after his red cards last season.

There is always interest in strikers and he is probably being watched by a lot of clubs, but they were afraid to touch him because of his red cards.

If he can score the goals he did last year, and keep his temper under control, there will be a lot of clubs in for him next summer.