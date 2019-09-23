Best Fifa Football Awards 2019: Megan Rapinoe wins ahead of Lucy Bronze and Alex Morgan

Megan Rapinoe won the women's player award - ahead of fellow American Alex Morgan and England's Lucy Bronze - at the Best Fifa Football Awards in Milan.

Rapinoe, 34, had won the Golden Ball for being the best player at the 2019 Women's World Cup as she helped the United States win the competition.

Lyon right-back Bronze, 27, was named in the women's team of the year - the only English player to feature.

Rapinoe's international boss, Jill Ellis, took the women's coach award.

The other managers to be nominated were the Netherlands' Sarina Wiegman, whose side lost 2-0 in the final to the United States, and England's Phil Neville, who guided the Lionesses to fourth place.

Fifa Fifpro Women's Team of the Year

Goalkeeper: Sari van Veenendaal (Netherlands)

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (England), Wendie Renard (France), Nilla Fischer (Sweden), Kelley O'Hara (USA)

Midfielders: Amandine Henry (France), Julie Ertz (USA)

Attacking midfielders: Marta (Brazil), Rose Lavelle (USA), Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Striker: Alex Morgan (USA)

