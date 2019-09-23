Premier Division: Dundalk beat Rovers to win fifth title in six years

Hoare opened the scoring for the champions

Dundalk beat Shamrock Rovers 3-2 at Oriel Park to secure back-to-back Premier Division title wins.

The result made it five league successes in six years for the Lilywhites, who beat Derry City to lift the League Cup earlier this month.

Sean Hoare and Robbie Benson gave the hosts a 2-0 half-time lead, before Aaron Greene netted for the visitors.

Michael Duffy restored their two-goal advantage, with Aaron McEneff grabbing a second in the 65th minute.

Hoare's opener was a header from a Duffy cross on 28 minutes, with Benson rising to head home the second from a Patrick McEleney centre.

Greene's effort came 10 minutes before Duffy scored the goal of the match, finding the net with a spectacular effort from 30 yards.

Dane Massey hit the post for Vinny Perth's side then McEneff made it 3-2 before the Dundalk celebrations began at full-time.